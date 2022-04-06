Advertisement

Neighbor saves man in wheelchair from burning backhouse

WSMV Clarksville house fire
WSMV Clarksville house fire(CFR)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from two stations in Clarksville responded to a house fire that nearly killed a disabled man early Wednesday morning.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the call for the fire came in just after midnight on Wednesday.  A back house on Davis Drive was covered in flames and heavy smoke.

The occupant was a 60-year-old man in a wheelchair, who was out of the building when crews arrived.  The man told Clarksville firefighters he accidentally dropped his cigar when he was making his bed, causing the fire.

WSMV Clarksville house fire
WSMV Clarksville house fire(CFR)

The occupant was rescued by a neighbor who noticed the smoke while he was playing his guitar.  The neighbor ran over and wheeled the man out of the burning back house and down the street.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV bank robbers in Smyrna
Search underway for bank robbers in Smyrna
WSMV Smith Co. crash on I-4
Major crash shuts down I-40 in Smith County
WSMV Wednesday News Update
Wednesday morning News Update
WSMV gas prices affecting travel
Gas prices not stopping travel plans