Neighbor saves man in wheelchair from burning backhouse

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from two stations in Clarksville responded to a house fire that nearly killed a disabled man early Wednesday morning.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the call for the fire came in just after midnight on Wednesday. A back house on Davis Drive was covered in flames and heavy smoke.

The occupant was a 60-year-old man in a wheelchair, who was out of the building when crews arrived. The man told Clarksville firefighters he accidentally dropped his cigar when he was making his bed, causing the fire.

WSMV Clarksville house fire (CFR)

The occupant was rescued by a neighbor who noticed the smoke while he was playing his guitar. The neighbor ran over and wheeled the man out of the burning back house and down the street.

