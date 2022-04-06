Nashville SC announces single-match tickets for home opener sold out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club announced Wednesday that single-match tickets for the club’s opening match at GEODIS Park on May 1 are sold out.

The team said the only way to now guarantee tickets for the home opener is be becoming a season ticket member.

The team said the only way to now guarantee tickets for the home opener is be becoming a season ticket member.



The ONLY WAY to guarantee a seat for every match at the best price is by becoming a Season Ticket Member.



https://t.co/iz5I5um1bh | #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/FfPUEn1lIy — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) April 6, 2022

Following an exclusive season ticket member presale last week, tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday and sold out within minutes.

“We have same many times that Nashville shows up for its sports teams. What bigger indicator could we get than to have such a massive season ticket base and our matches already starting to fill up and sell out across the home schedule,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a news release. “There will be people who miss out and it’s why we have been encouraging people to lock in their attendance by becoming season ticket members.

“From a standing start, there were a few raised eyebrows about the popularity of soccer in the city, but the support we have seen grow in the last few years and the build up to opening day on May 1 have shown what we already knew, Nashville is a Soccer City.”

The club announced 21,000 season tickets have been sold for the inaugural season in GEODIS Park.

The buzz keeps growing 📈 pic.twitter.com/31rzo8rKpB — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) April 6, 2022

Despite the high demand for the other three Nashville SC home matches in May, including the much-anticipated match on May 21 against rival Atlanta United FC, tickets are available for purchase online.

