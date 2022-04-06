Advertisement

Nashville introduces affordable housing community, breaks ground on another

By Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is moving forward with new affordable housing communities.

A ground-breaking and grand opening are expected later this morning on Dickerson Pike. It is located at 900 Dickerson Pike, and it is the future home of 900 at Cleveland Park.

It will be an affordable housing community where household income limits apply.

By next year, walls will be up, and the apartments are expected to be fully equipped with kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony in each apartment home.

The groundbreaking for the apartment program will happen today, with a grand opening just down the road for The Preserve at Highland Ridge, which is another affordable housing community that has been under construction since April 2019.

Both are built by developer Dominium.

Because 900 at Cleveland Park and The Preserve at Highland Ridge are affordable housing communities, they have income restrictions.

Total household income must be under:

- 1 occupant: $35,460

- 2 occupants: $40,500

- 3 occupants: $45,540

- 4 occupants: $50,580

- 5 occupants: $54,660

- 6 occupants: $56,680

This apartment complex is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

