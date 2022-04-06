Local food trucks feel the sting of inflation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -With the rise in food prices, local restaurants are continuing to feel the sting of inflation and it doesn’t stop there. Food trucks in Nashville are also seeing the impact.

The Gypsy Crepe Company food truck says this past year has been hard.

“We tried to keep our prices the same for as long as we could. Eventually, like everything everywhere things are just going up and going up,” said Keith Zebroski, Manager of Gypsy Crepe Company.

With a variety of crepes on the menu, they say ingredients like onions have spiked from $17 a bag to now $40 or even more.

“We are always having to look for new sources, new restaurants to get our supplies. It’s tough when you have a critical supply and can’t get it. Week after week after week you go back to the restaurant suppliers that you are depending on and they just don’t have it on the shelves,” explained Zebroski.

It’s the same dilemma for food trucks like Tasty J’s and Sweet Tea Y’all.

“It is unreal. I was just overwhelmed by the price of French fries. I was like it’s just potatoes. We went from paying $16.99 for a five-pound box of potatoes to $28,” stated Deborah Jones, Co-owner of Tasty J’s and Sweet Tea Y’all.

Jones says this was something they started to notice back in February. But despite the surge, they’re keeping customers first.

“I think we will suck it up and keep our prices affordable. This is something you have to do… I try to look at myself as being that customer,” Jones said.

