Governor Lee officially signs Noah’s Law


Governor Bill Lee signs Noah's Law with his family present on Wednesday.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was there for the bill’s signing.

“Someone said earlier this law is a voice for the voiceless, so we’re so incredibly thankful for our representatives getting here and helping us get this law passed,” Amanda Clare said Wednesday.

The new law will make it easier for families in similar situations as Noah Clare’s family to have AMBER Alerts issued.

3-year-old Noah was kidnapped by his non-custodial father back in November. His family says they had a difficult time getting an AMBER Alert out for Noah.

Governor Lee signs Noah's Law on Wednesday at his desk.
Governor Bill Lee takes a photo with Noah Clare's family following the signing of the bill.
Police later found out that Noah was with his father, Jacob Clare, in California. Jacob was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping for taking the child.

