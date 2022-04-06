Gas prices not stopping travel plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The average gas price remains under $4.00 a gallon here in Tennessee.

While the national average sits around $4.16, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reports some of the most expensive gas is coming from metro areas, like Nashville, which currently sits at $3.99.

Travel experts say people typically do not let something like steep gas prices stop them from traveling.

“We’re seeing a healthy appetite for travel,” explained Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA. “Compared to last year, we’re seeing more bookings than this time last year. And I think simply being at home for so much during the pandemic and the last couple of years, some people choosing not to travel, that’s really fueling that demand.”

AAA advises:

-Make other changes in their trip: where you’re eating/activities that you’re doing.

-Know where you’re going so you don’t waste gas.

-Check flights earlier on…may be cheaper to fly.

Another tool you can use is the ‘Gas Cost Calculator’ on AAA’s website that shows you what it costs to get from one city to another. You plug in your make of your car and what year it is, and it does the math for you.

AAA gas calculator (AAA)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.