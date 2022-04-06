FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential severe storms this afternoon

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MARCH ACROSS THE MID STATE THIS AFTERNOON BRINGING US ANOTHER ROUND OF POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER

It is a foggy start to our Wednesday with visibility dropping down to less than a mile in some locations this morning. Be sure to give yourself a little extra time as you head out the door early in the day.

But today is also a First Alert Weather Day as another round of severe weather is possible here in the Mid State. A cold front will push through the region firing off more showers and strong to potentially severe thunderstorms starting this morning and lasting through our afternoon.

Storms will push into west Middle Tennessee by late this morning and while the look to bring some heavy rain and gusty winds. The earlier the storms, the less chance of them being severe. Our window for the highest severe weather risk will be between 12-7 p.m., once we’ve had a chance to warm up a little. The greatest severe risk remains east of I-65 through our afternoon, but everyone needs to stay weather aware today. Our main threats with any storm will including damaging winds gusts and even a brief, spin-up tornado. The rain will taper off after 8pm this evening and we will see temperatures drop into the 40s overnight.

We can expect some more sunshine for our Thursday along with temperatures in the lower 60s for the day.

Colder air will really return on Friday with temperatures locked in the lower to, at best, mid 50s. Another small chance of a shower on Friday as a weak disturbance passes through, and that very well could end as some snow/mix in the Cumberland Plateau.

Clouds and sun mix on Saturday with frost in the morning and temperatures back in the mid 50s by the afternoon.

More sunshine is in store for our Sunday, and we’ll start off frosty again. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will get back into the 70s.

Mid 70s return for Monday with a chance of a late day shower.

More showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.