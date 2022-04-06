Advertisement

One man dead in Antioch following shooting


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead in Antioch following a fatal shooting Tuesday evening.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Apollo Apartments located at 850 Richards Rd.

No suspects have been identified at this time although the investigation remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more information.

