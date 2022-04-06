Man found dead in apartment in Murfreesboro
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead inside an apartment in Murfreesboro Wednesday.
MPD is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man at the University Commons Condos on Old Lascassas Rd.
Police said via Twitter that the man was found inside a first-floor unit around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
