‘Dallas’ Law’ that would strengthen requirements for private security guards passes TN Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would strengthen training and licensing requirements for some private security guards in Tennessee has been passed by the state Senate.

The legislation, known as Dallas’ Law, was approved 28-1 by the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, comes after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett was killed at a downtown Nashville bar last August while being restrained by six security guards, some unlicensed and some untrained.

“People who visit the state expect to be safe and expect those who are providing security to be actual trained professionals,” Yarbro said in a news release.

Under Senate Bill 2514, all unarmed security guards would be required to complete new training requirements. The training would include de-escalation and safe-restraint techniques, as well as training in first aid and CPR.

The companion bill in the House, sponsored by Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville, was considered on the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee for consideration on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.