Crash involving multiple semi-trucks shuts down I-40 in Smith County

NEW MIDDLETON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters driving west on I-40 through Smith County encountered a complete standstill on Wednesday morning.

A pair of tractor-trailers and a tanker truck carrying limes crashed on I-40 around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, shutting down the interstate for several hours, according to Smith County’s EMA director. The incident occurred at mile marker 253.

One of the semi’s fuel tank ruptured in the crash, spilling diesel fuel on the road. Crews are working to clear the spill and wreckage from the roadway. One lane for traffic is expected to open soon.

Crash in Smith Co. (SC EMA)

One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be fine.

News 4 will provide updates as more information is made available.

