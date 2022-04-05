Williamson Medical Center celebrates largest project in hospital history

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Williamson Medical Center officials celebrated the beginning of construction for Monday’s largest renovation and expansion project in the hospital’s history.

WMC leadership, elected officials, and over a hundred community members celebrated this new development.

“Today was an exciting day for our community,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “This event is a significant milestone for Williamson County as it marks the beginning of a transformational plan to ensure Williamson Medical Center continues to be the high-quality, high-satisfaction healthcare provider in our region for many years to come. Once completed, we will have facilities that match the expertise of our providers. As only one of three hospitals in Tennessee with a 5-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, we already offer best-in-class quality care. Now, our facilities will be keeping up with the growth of the community.”

WMC Foundation’s “More for You. Close to Home” co-chairs, Caroline Bryan and Vicki McNamara, also attended the event as their fund helped the project. In addition, country music star Luke Bryan, an honorary co-chair, also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

“When Luke and I were looking for a place to plant our roots, one of the primary drivers was proximity to a hospital,” said Caroline Bryan. “We always feel welcome and at home at Williamson Medical Center. This is our community, this is our hospital, and we are proud to support this project.”

Some of the improvements the expansion includes are:

· Expanding capacity in WMC’s Adult ER from 28 beds to 43, including a secure 8-bed behavioral health pod;

· Expanding Obstetrics from 28 beds to 34, which includes creating separate rooms for labor/delivery and postpartum patients, adding an operating room for C-sections, and reconfiguring the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to include nine private bays;

· Adding additional floors and a north wing to the West Tower and renovating current floors to add a 22-bed observation unit as well as increased capacity in ICU/Stepdown and Medical/Surgical units;

· Renovations to patient rooms in the Main Tower to create more space for patients and their families.

McNamara added, “As the wife of a physician at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, Williamson Medical Center has been an integral part of my family. I’m thrilled to partner with Caroline and the Foundation for this important campaign.”

The project is expected to be completed by 2024, with a projected cost for the first phase being $200 million.

