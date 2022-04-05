Williamson County Task Force fights Sevier Co. fires

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) – Fire departments from around the state worked together to tackle a large wildfire Friday.

Many departments and agencies in Middle Tennessee are in Sevier County helping with the wildfires. The Williamson County Task Force comprises firefighters from different agencies in Williamson County. They got to Sevier County early Thursday morning and haven’t had much of a break since.

“To me, it is absolutely fun,” Lt. Kirk McGee with the Franklin Fire Department said. “This is what I live for.”

McGee said they were putting out fires before the sun rose Friday morning, coming across burning homes and destroyed properties during their time here.

“There was a really good, active fire this morning,” McGee said. “We had 709 feet of hose laid up to the mountain putting it out.”

Sevier County Fire Administrator Chief David Puckett thanked our local agencies Friday morning.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support. We have had emergency responders as far as Middle Tennessee to come and help,” Puckett said.

“It is a source of pride, obviously,” Brian Collins with the Williamson County Task Force said. “You want to make sure you provide the help you can because eventually we will need help. You don’t need to look too far back to the floods in Middle TN where we have relied on other parts of the state, so it is an opportunity to repay that debt, so to speak.”

It wasn’t long until McGee, and the rest of the task force were back on the road. “Any deployment like this to get together, and something different to do, it is just fun,” McGee said

They made plans to stay through Wednesday if necessary.

