Water main break leaves West Nashville neighborhoods without water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several homes and businesses in West Nashville have no running water due to a major water main break on Tuesday morning.

According to Metro Water Services, a 16-inch water main naturally eroded, leading to a rupture on Tuesday morning. Crews are working to repair the break on Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road.

A 16-inch water main in Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Road is impacting West Nashville customers on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

The exact number of customers affected is unknown and Metro Water has no timetable on when water will be restored to the area. Charlotte Pike is currently reduced to one lane to allow crews space to inspect the damaged water main.

We have a break on a 16” water main on Charlotte Pike near the White Bridge Road intersection. This has affected a large portion of West Nashville. Thank you for your understanding and patience while we work diligently to resolve this. pic.twitter.com/KGY3mQ6L5J — Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) April 5, 2022

