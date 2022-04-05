Advertisement

Water main break leaves West Nashville neighborhoods without water

By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several homes and businesses in West Nashville have no running water due to a major water main break on Tuesday morning.

According to Metro Water Services, a 16-inch water main naturally eroded, leading to a rupture on Tuesday morning. Crews are working to repair the break on Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road.

The exact number of customers affected is unknown and Metro Water has no timetable on when water will be restored to the area. Charlotte Pike is currently reduced to one lane to allow crews space to inspect the damaged water main.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

