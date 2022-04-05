Waverly family remembers husband’s life with city memorials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, several families who lost loved ones to the Waverly tidal wave raised concerns for CSX Transportation and the railroad that washed away.

One of those lives lost was Scott Kilburn. He was a father, husband and grandfather whose family remembers him as they drive through Waverly.

These days when it rains in Waverly, fear of floods puddles up in Tracy Kilburn.

“When I would wake up, I would look over the side of my bed to check for water before I would even put my feet on the floor,” Tracy Kilburn said.

Rainy days take her back to Highway 70 last August. She and her husband Scott were driving to warn her daughter of the rising flood waters. She said that’s when the car started to fill with water near the Briarwood Apartments.

“We had to climb up on top and I was there for 3-1/2 hours before I was rescued,” Tracy Kilburn said.

She said her husband jumped into the water to save someone.

“Within 10 seconds, that’s when a tidal wave of water came through,” Tracy Kilburn said. “I screamed his name three times and then he went under, and I never saw him again.”

She said Scott Kilburn was one of the first to be recovered that day. He was found near the Walmart on Highway 70 near the median where a flag now stands. Two miles down the road a memorial marks the last time she saw her husband.

“It’s hard for me to drive past our final spot, but sometimes I have to. I have no choice. There’s only one way past where they found him,” Tracy Kilburn said.

She said Tuesday’s event announcing the lawsuit isn’t about money, it’s about holding people accountable, cleaning out the creeks and ensuring events like this never happen again.

