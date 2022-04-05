Waverly families file lawsuit against railroad company

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legal representatives of 10 families from Waverly have filed a lawsuit against a railroad company over the deadly floods in 2021.

The lawsuit alleges CSX Transportation could have prevented the rush of water that swept through Waverly last year, killing 20 people, including seven children.

Lawyers from two firms, representing the 10 families who lost loved ones in the flooding, announced the action on Tuesday and will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at Waverly City Park.

Multiple flooding incidents hit the Waverly area in 2021, the worst occurring in August when flood waters rushed through town roads and neighborhoods, destroying nearly everything in its path and killing 20 people.

News4 Investigates found that the surge of flood water likely came from broken earth beneath a CSX railroad track, catching residents off guard of the rapidly rising water.

Drone4 video captured the area where the breach occurred.

Peter Flowers from the Meyers & Flowers firm out of Chicago, and Tim Potter from Reynolds, Potter, Ragan & Vandivort, based in Middle Tennessee, are representing the families. Several of the family members will be on hand for press conference.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.