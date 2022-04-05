Ukrainian woman, children take refuge from war in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Ukrainian woman and her three daughters have sought refuge in Middle Tennessee from Ukraine days after the start of the Russian invasion.

Fleeing their home country was one of the hardest decisions Ellina Lesnik said she had to make. She brought her three girls with her while her husband decided to stay in Poland.

Lesnik has church friends in Brentwood who opened their home to the family.

“It was kind of a rush quick decision. When you hear bombing, hear and hear the sound, it makes you so fearful and scared. I’ve never heard bombing in my life,” Lesnik said.

Lesnik, her husband and three daughters packed their bags seeking solace in Romania, but it took hours to get there as many rushed out in panic.

“It was a very hard decision, but while I was nervously packing the bags and walking around my house, I was thinking, ‘OK God. What do you want me to do? Do I need to stay?’ Here is my mom, my sister, my friend, my church, the house, everything or do we have to leave, and I heard very clearly that we needed to get out,” Lesnik said.

Lesnik and her three daughters arrived in the United States after an eight-day long trek from Ukraine to Romania, then later to the U.S.

“I was crying while my kids were sleeping. I was crying about the lives of people being killed and would be ended just because of the evil will of (Vladimir) Putin,” Lesnik said.

She said leaving her husband behind was truly hard. She’s thankful her friends in Middle Tennessee opened their home. Her husband is now in Poland helping the Ukraine from outside the borders.

“My husband is sending food, clothing, medical supplies every day. He already sends 150 tons of everything to Ukraine,” Lesnik said.

Even though physically she’s away from the war, emotionally fear keeps her awake at night, especially knowing all the innocent lives taken.

“There was a grave where 250 people were buried and there were a lot of naked, wrapped women and killed children. It’s only 20 miles from the city that I live in,” Lesnik said.

During her travels, she said she encountered helpful people, giving her a glimmer of hope.

“In this world, there are still so many good people. There is still hope,” Lesnik said.

She told News4 that since her arrival several people have reached out to figure out how they can help.

They’re directing people to the Mission Together website.

