TSU to play Notre Dame in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University will play football at Notre Dame in 2023, the two schools announced on Tuesday. A formal press conference will be held Wednesday in South Bend.

The game will be played on Sept. 2, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium.

“TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that helped shape today’s college athletics landscape,” TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said in a news release. “We are settomg the foundation for long-term success under Coach (Eddie) George’s leadership. The goal is that TSU will be a destination program for the next generation of student-athletes to come.”

It will mark the first time in Notre Dame history the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition in 2023,” Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a news release. “None of this would be possible without Dr. (Mikki) Allen and Coach (Eddie) George’s vision for what this game can represent to our universities. I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC and locally on News4.

