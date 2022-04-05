Suspected thief steals trailer from Gallatin Cub Scouts group

GALLATIN, Tn. (WSMV) - Surveillance video from a Gallatin church shows a man driving off with a trailer filled with equipment and supplies belonging to a local den of Cub Scouts.

Inside the trailer was camping and fishing equipment worth thousands of dollars and priceless handmade projects.

“The first question the kids asked is, ‘are we going to be able to still go camping,’” parent Allen McGhan said. “It’s gut-wrenching. The hardest part is knowing that it’s not just these kids that are impacted; it’s all of the kids that have worked for so long for so many years, all of the popcorn sales they went through.”

McGhan says the video depicts a 90′s model K1500 single cab pickup truck entering the Rehoboth Church parking lot on March 15 at 2 a.m.

Its headlights aren’t on, and its license plate appears to have been removed or blacked out. The man takes several minutes hooking up the trailer to his truck before driving off with it.

The Cub Scouts’ trailer is white with’ Cub Scouts Pack 404′ in bold letters on the side.

Since it was stolen, McGhan started a registry to make up for the stolen items. It’d nearly been filled in a matter of days, primarily by strangers across the area.

“Really, it’s just been amazing,” McGhan said. “It kind of turned this horrible thing and this painful thing into something that was a really powerful moment for me to restore my own faith in humanity. But even for the kids to see how just because there’s bad people out there, there’s still a lot of good in the world.”

McGhan asks anyone who recognizes the truck or its owner to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, he and other parents of the Cub Scouts are trying to flip a bad example of humanity into a positive one - teaching them a lesson in the goodness of giving.

“Don’t be discouraged when one negative thing happens to you; you’ve got to just find a way around that and find a way to make the best of the situation.”

If you’d like to help fulfill the registry for the Cub Scouts Pack 404, visit the Amazon registry by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.