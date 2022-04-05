Shooting leaves one person injured in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to police, shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said a man was shot in the leg and remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man is an employee of the hotel.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

