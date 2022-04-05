Advertisement

Shooting leaves one person injured in South Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to police, shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said a man was shot in the leg and remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man is an employee of the hotel.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV woman sexually assaulted on pedestrian bridge
Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman near pedestrian bridge
WSMV woman sexually assaulted on pedestrian bridge
Man arrested for assaulting woman on walking bridge
WSMV shooting at South Nashville hotel
Hotel shooting in South Nashville
Wilson County book debate
Wilson Co. school board discusses book bans Monday evening