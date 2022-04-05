Popular East Nashville bar announces closure after 10 years of service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular East Nashville bar has announced it will close its doors Tuesday after ten years of service.

In a statement on Facebook, the bar leaders, The Crying Wolf, announced that they had made the tough decision to close their doors when their lease ends at the end of April.

“It’s been ten incredible, wild, beautiful years here at 823 Woodland Street. We are so grateful for the east Nashville (and honestly, worldwide) support of this place,” Crying Wolf management said on Facebook.

The bar said they have enjoyed seeing buildings go up, businesses flourish, and watching as the community worked together throughout tornadoes and the pandemic.

The Crying Wolf plans to have many special events, drink specials, live music, and more throughout April before they close their doors.

“Please come down and show your love to our staff, as so many of us have been here for many years, and consider this place home! It’s been an honor for us to serve east Nashville, and we love you all so much!”

