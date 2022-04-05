Nashville Sounds open season with 6 games vs. Durham Bulls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Opening day is here for our Nashville Sounds as the 2022 season begins tonight.

The Sounds will take on the Durham Bulls for the first time at First Horizon Park.

Things will kick off with a pregame block party on Junior Gilliam Way at 4 p.m. The block party is free to attend and will include LIVE music, activities for children, food trucks and beverages.

Fans can also bring the pooch to the game for Tito’s Tail-Waggin’ Tuesdays.

Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) and all the proceeds benefit Agape Animal Rescue. There is a limit of one dog per person.

The Sounds will host the Durham Bulls each night this week. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

This series will wrap this Sunday with a getaway game at 2:05 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m.

