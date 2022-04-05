Advertisement

MTSU extends President McPhee’s contract through 2026


MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee makes a point during the Tuesday, April 5, Board of Trustees...
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee makes a point during the Tuesday, April 5, Board of Trustees quarterly meeting.(MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to extend President Sidney A. McPhee’s contract through 2026, the school announced.

McPhee has led MTSU through an extended period of academic progress and more than $1 billion in capital investment during his two decades at the help while developing world-class programs that attract students from across the country and around the globe.

Before assuming the MTSU presidency in 2001, McPhee served in key leadership roles at the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Memphis and the University of Louisville.

The vote extends McPhee’s contract until Dec. 10, 2026.

