Mount Juliet Police search for wanted man Tuesday

MOUNT JULIET (WSMV) – Mount Juliet Police said they are looking for a man Tuesday after allegedly attempting to burglarize a home.

MJPD said in a tweet that they are looking for Keith Smith, 55, who has two active warrants out against him for Criminal Attempt for Felony and Aggravated Burglary.

Keith Smith has an active warrant for Criminal Attempt for Felony Aggravated Burglary after he attempted to burglarize a home in Mt. Juliet on March 30. If you know where he may be, please let us know. pic.twitter.com/tpM1qhgn8l — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 5, 2022

Authorities said these warrants became active after he attempted to burglarize a home in Mount Juliet on March 30th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Juliet Police at (615)754-8477.

