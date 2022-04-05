Mount Juliet Police search for wanted man Tuesday
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT JULIET (WSMV) – Mount Juliet Police said they are looking for a man Tuesday after allegedly attempting to burglarize a home.
MJPD said in a tweet that they are looking for Keith Smith, 55, who has two active warrants out against him for Criminal Attempt for Felony and Aggravated Burglary.
Authorities said these warrants became active after he attempted to burglarize a home in Mount Juliet on March 30th.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Juliet Police at (615)754-8477.
