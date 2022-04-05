Mom wanted on murder charge in death of 3-week-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Tiffany Marie Young, also known as Tiffany Marie Sillah, who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of her three-week-old son last June.

Police said Andrew Dalton III was rushed to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on June 16, 2021, after he was found unresponsive and not breathing inside the family’s Lenore Street home.

Young, 33, told police that she fell asleep on her bed with Andrew for about 90 minutes. A small plastic container was found on the bed containing a powder/crystal substance determined by the Metro Police crime lab to be methamphetamine. A blood sample from Young tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and amphetamine.

The medical examiner said that Andrew died as the result of mechanical asphyxia, likely caused by an arm or leg being compressed against his abdomen. The investigation concluded that the drugs in Young’s system played a crucial role in Andrew’s death.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned the first-degree murder indictment against her last month. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful thus far.

Anyone seeing Young or knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

