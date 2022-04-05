Advertisement

Memorial service held for former Riverdale track athlete killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia


Milligan University's sophomore Eli Cramer was killed after he was struck by a vehicle.
Milligan University's sophomore Eli Cramer was killed after he was struck by a vehicle.(Milligan Buffaloes)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A memorial service was held Tuesday morning at Milligan College for student-athlete Eli Cramer.

Cramer, a graduate of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Norfolk, Virginia.

Those scheduled to speak at the service included Milligan President Bill Greer, Director of Athletics Christian Pope, Head Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Chris Layne, and students Ethan Pfister and Alex Windham.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to this GoFundMe account. The funds collected will be used to support multiple cross country and track organizations that were close to Eli’s heart and for the Eli Cramer Mile 3 scholarship.

