Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman near pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman while she was walking up the stairs to the pedestrian bridge downtown.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Marcus Collier approached a woman as she walked up the staircase to the Shelby pedestrian bridge and asked her for directions.

After he was ignored, Collier reportedly grabbed her butt and punched her in the face, knocking out one of her bottom teeth. He then pushed her to the ground, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her, grabbing her between the legs and attempting to pull her pants down, the affidavit described.

The woman broke free and ran away as Collier grabbed her purse. Officers found her at the base of the pedestrian bridge on 2nd Avenue South.

Metro officers apprehended Collier following a brief foot chase and he admitted to attacking the woman because a voice told him to do so, according to the affidavit.

Collier is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

