Judge hears new testimony, could throw out Claude Garrett’s conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge heard testimony on Tuesday in a case on whether to overturn an almost 30-year-old murder conviction.

In 1993, a jury convicted Claude Garrett of the death of his fiancé in a house fire. During an early morning fire at the couple’s home in February 1992, Lorie Lee Lance died of smoke inhalation. Garrett was convicted of first-degree murder in her death.

Last year the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office asked that Garrett’s conviction be vacated.

The Tennessee Innocence Project is petitioning on his behalf to vacate the 1993 murder conviction. Prosecutors argued that Garrett locked Lance in the laundry room of their Old Hickory house, then lit the house on fire, which led to her death.

Testimony on Tuesday came from three fire experts who claimed new science showed there’s no proof the fire was set on purpose.

“The most important question we asked, what happened to Lorie Lance, is a question we may never know the answer to in part because of the faulty investigation and in part because so many fires are left with an undetermined cause,” Sunny Eaton, Director of the Conviction Review Unit within the District Attorney’s Office, said.

Prior to the testimony from fire experts, Haley Smith, Lance’s sister, spoke against the DA’s attempt to overturn Garrett’s conviction.

In an interview with reporters after the hearing, she said the process doesn’t seem fair to her.

“There’s no one to speak for Laurie. There’s no one to stand up there and question these investigators,” Smith said. “It’s been extremely difficult for (our family) having to re-live and go through the trauma of everything that happened over and over.”

The Conviction Review Unit wouldn’t go as far to say Garrett is innocent, but instead, that a reasonable and competent jury today wouldn’t find him guilty of arson based on new evidence.

The case is now in the hands of Judge Monte Watkins, who will decide whether to overturn Garrett’s conviction.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.