Judge to hear testimony in Claude Garrett’s conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge will hear testimony in a 30-year-old murder conviction on Tuesday morning.

In 1993, a jury convicted Claude Garrett of the death of his fiancé in a house fire. During an early morning fire at the couple’s home in February 1992, Lorie Lee Lance died of smoke inhalation. Garrett has been serving a conviction on first-degree murder since that verdict.

Last year, the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office asked 65-year-old Garrett’s conviction to be vacated.

The Tennessee Innocence Project is petitioning on his behalf to vacate the 1993 murder conviction. Prosecutors argued that Claude Garrett locked his fiancé, Lorie Lance Lee, in the laundry room of their Old Hickory House back in 1992, then lit the house on fire, which led to her death.

The DA’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit said a review of the record, DA’s file, and new scientific evidence dismantles every single piece of evidence previously believed to inculpate Garrett.

On Tuesday morning, Garrett will appear in front of Judge Monte Watkins, who will hear testimony about reopening the now thirty-year-old case.

