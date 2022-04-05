Hagerty speaks about trying to contact President Trump on Jan. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The investigation continues into what led up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to The Washington Post, former President Donald Trump made several calls that day, one of them was to Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty.

The Washington Post said call logs were obtained by the House Select Committee investigating the riots.

The President made several calls that morning before he spoke at a rally.

According to the logs, Trump had the White House switchboard contact Hagerty, but no response is recorded.

During a news conference on Monday, Hagerty told reporters he also tried to contact the president on Jan. 6.

“I didn’t speak with the president on Jan. 6,” Hagerty said in a response to a reporter’s question. “I placed a call, but I didn’t get through.”

Reporters asked the senator what he was going to talk to Trump about.

“I don’t have a comment on that,” Hagerty replied.

The House Select Committee said seven hours of phone calls made between Trump and other lawmakers are unaccounted for.

Trump and several Tennessee sheriffs recently returned from visiting the southern border over the weekend and talked about what they saw and how it’s affecting Tennesseans across the state.

Among the Middle Tennessee sheriff’s to take the trip were Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris and Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller.

“We’ve just returned from three days on the Texas border,” Hagerty said. “For the past 15 months, every time I come home to Tennessee, I hear from my friends in law enforcement, I hear from local leaders about the carnage that’s happening here in Tennessee – the deaths from overdose from fentanyl that is occurring here, the crime, the sex trafficking – something’s got to be done about this. We’ve been talking about it happening right here in the middle part of America. We wanted to take our voices to the border, where the problem is more immediate, but that’s absolutely the precipitant of what we’ve seen happening here and across the nation. In fact, we had 100,000 deaths in America last year due to overdoses from drugs, most of it fentanyl. Fentanyl, whose precursors are coming from China, shipped to Mexico, and coming across our porous southern border, killing kids right here in America.”

Last week Hagerty introduced the Stop Fentanyl Border Crossing Act which would expand Title 42 authority to quickly remove illegal aliens when necessary to combat substantial illicit drug smuggling across the southern border.

