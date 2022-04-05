First Alert Forecast: Cool and rainy today; strong storms tomorrow

We remain under a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow as a strong front brings strong to potentially severe storms to the Mid-State.

Today will be an umbrella necessary kind of day with periods of rain expected to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky starting this morning and lasting through our afternoon. While we do not have any severe threat for today, don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder a times.

The rain should keep things on the cooler side with temperatures from the lower to mid 60s. By this evening, most of the rain will have tapered off and we’ll enjoy a dry and mild overnight with lows near the mid 50s.

We’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY tomorrow with a second cold front right on our heels for the afternoon. More scattered showers and even some strong to isolated severe storms can be expected to move through the Mid-State from the early afternoon and into the evening.

The highest severe risk will be along and mainly east of I-65 in the Cumberland Plateau. Any thunderstorm that develops could produce damaging wind gusts as well as a spin-up tornado.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop back to near 60 on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Colder air will really make its presence known on Friday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

A passing shower also cannot be ruled out on Friday and if some of that rain stick around into Friday night, we could even see a little snow try and mix in across the Plateau. Either way, with temperatures dropping into the 30s on Friday night, we can expect widespread frost for Saturday morning.

Some sunshine on Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. More frost to be expected on Saturday night before a wonderful Sunday! Temperatures Sunday afternoon will sit right around 70 under plenty of sunshine for the day.

Showers try to return late on Monday with highs in the mid-70s.

