Bomb threat reported on West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Police alerted students Monday evening of a bomb threat reported at a business on West End.

VU officials told students that they are waiting for the arrival of Metro Nashville Police’s Bomb Squad and will post updates here.

MNPD has shut down 24th Ave S and West End at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more information.

