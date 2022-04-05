Advertisement

Alabama man indicted in 2021 carjacking, robbery spree


Antonio Pitts has been indicted on two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using,...
Antonio Pitts has been indicted on two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and transportation of a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce in U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Alabama man has been indicted by a federal grand jury following a violent carjacking and robbery spree last summer in Tennessee, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Tuesday.

The indictment returned on Monday charged Antonio Carvelle Pitts, 20, with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and transportation of stolen vehicle in interstate commerce.

According to the indictment and other court filings, Pitts flagged down an individual on June 24, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn., and asked for a ride. Pitts later pulled a knife and threatened to kill the individual and forced him from the car, before fleeing with the man’s car.

On June 27, 2021, Pitts approached a woman in a church parking lot in Huntsville, Ala., pointed a “long gun” at her and took her Lexus SUV. Later, on the same day, Pitts entered a Subway restaurant in Fairview, Tenn., with the “long gun” and robbed the store of all the money in the cash register, before fleeing in the Lexus SUV.

Around 45 minutes later, Pitts approached the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s Restaurant in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and pointed a black shotgun at the drive-thru worker. Pitts then reached through the window and took the cash from the register.

After the Hurricane Mills robbery and within the next hour, Pitts robbed the McDonald’s on Highway 22 North in Henderson County using the same method at the drive-thru window and still driving the Lexus SUV.

Shortly after this robbery, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing Pitts in the Lexus, eventually ramming and immobilizing the vehicle before taking Pitts into custody.

If convicted, Pitts faces a mandatory of seven years in prison on each count of brandishing a firearm, and up to life in prison.

