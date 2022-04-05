Affordable Insulin Now Act could help millions financially

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the Affordable Insulin Now Act.

The bill would cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for Americans with health insurance.

“I was excited. This is actually a blessing for those diabetics who depend on insulin,” Chaka Jackson, founder of Diabetic Social, said. “Insulin is not a want for us, it’s a need.”

According to the CDC, more than 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Jackson said she is one of those people. She was diagnosed at the age of 19.

“The cost of insulin at the moment is extremely high and you are talking about a medicine that we have to have just to survive. This is a matter of life or death for us,” Jackson said.

To bring awareness to diabetes and help others, Jackson started an organization called Diabetic Social last year.

As the treasurer, Talesha LittleJohn is also advocating for the bill.

“It’s definitely important for diabetics because in some cases it’s detrimental. It’s required. It’s a necessity. It is something that they can’t survive without. Insulin is something that your body requires,” LittleJohn said.

The bill would need some Republican support to pass as it moves to the Senate.

