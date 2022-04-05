Advertisement

Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.(Adidas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.
The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.(Adidas)

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new study says if you're losing sleep at night, you may be gaining belly fat.
Study: Lack of sleep may increase abdominal fat
Caught on camera: Thieves make off with vehicle and wedding dress in violent carjacking.
VIDEO: Robbers get away with car and wedding dress in violent carjacking
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain Wildfire 100% contained, number of structures lowered due to duplicate counts
Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the United Nations.
Zelenskyy address U.N. amid civilian slaughter
Antonio Pitts has been indicted on two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using,...
Alabama man indicted in 2021 carjacking, robbery spree