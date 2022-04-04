Woman on TennCare “Most Wanted” list charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Inspector General announced Monday that a woman on the “Most Wanted” list for TennCare fraud had been located and charged with TennCare fraud.

In a joint effort with the Montgomery County, Tennessee Sheriff’s department, the Office of Inspector General said that Torliquia H. Walker, 26, had been located and charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

Officials said that Walker had been indicted in Jan. 2020 and was on the OIG most wanted list for two years. She had continued to use TennCare benefits even though she no longer lived in Tennessee and was reportedly living in Kentucky.

“The Office of Inspector General frequently investigates allegations of TennCare fraud committed by those who reside outside of the State of Tennessee,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “Our’ most wanted’ list is an excellent resource for the general public to provide information on the whereabouts of people that we are actively looking for.”

OIG officials said she never reported that she moved to remain on TennCare. TennCare reportedly paid more than $7,871 in feed as claims.

