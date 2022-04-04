Williamson County Schools Superintendent set to propose closure of school

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden announced Tuesday that he plans to recommend closing a school later this month.

According to the Williamson County Schools website, Golden will recommend closing Discovery K-8 online school at the April 14th Work Session and April 18th Board meeting.

Information about the possible closing was sent to Discovery staff and families on Monday. The main reason for the closure was that there were not enough students to attend.

Initially, WCS officials said they created Discovery K-8 a year earlier than anticipated due to the state of Tennessee required a fully online school rather than an online learning program for the 2021-22 school year.

As the school year began in the Fall of 2021 with more than 350 students at Discovery, just over 80 students have now committed to the school for the 2022-23 school year. However, Golden said the numbers have continued to decline due to many students choosing to return to a traditional school setting rather than an online one.

WCS district officials said they would help work with staff members for placements for the upcoming school year. Parents were also encouraged to work with Discovery Principal Dr. Kari Miller if they needed support or guidance.

