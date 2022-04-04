TWRA: Man’s body pulled from Percy Priest Lake this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency crews recovered the body of a 51-year-old man from Percy Priest Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Two boaters reported seeing a man’s body near the Jefferson Springs boat launch area around 1:30 p.m.

Crews pulled the body of Bobby Smotherman, of Eagleville, out of the water and pronounced him dead at the scene. TWRA authorities said Smotherman was not wearing a life jacket.

As of 2022, TWRA authorities said there had been six boating-related fatalities; three of those deaths have involved paddle craft.

TWRA said this incident is still under investigation. Rutherford County EMS, Rutherford County Sheriff Department, and Rutherford County Fire assisted in the search.

