Teen flown to Nashville following shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A teen is flown to Nashville after an overnight shooting in Kentucky on Sunday night.

Police said someone shot the teen inside a home on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville.

According to police, the victim walked into Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Medical center staff flew the teen to Vanderbilt Medical Center because of the extent of their injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting. However, investigators are still looking for information on a possible suspect and anyone with any information should call the Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS(8477).

