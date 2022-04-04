Suspect identified in fatal shooting on Couchville Pike in Rutherford Co.

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County deputies have identified the person wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting on Couchville Pike.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Jorge Reyes, 43, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Rigoberto Riso Hernandez, 35. Reyes lives in the Couchville Pike area.

Charges are pending against suspect Jorge Reyes, 43, accused of fatally shooting Rigoberto Riso Hernandez, 35, Sunday near the Rutherford-Wilson County line. Hernandez was shot multiple times.

If you have info about Reyes’ location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770. pic.twitter.com/TusJwQTlKd — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) April 4, 2022

Detectives said Hernandez was shot multiple times about 6 a.m. Reyes fled the scene and has not been located.

“Through multiple interviews, we were able to ascertain the identity of the suspect and at that point, we began a search of the area of his last known location,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said in a news release.

Detectives said Reyes and Hernandez had known each other for a long time.

“They appeared to be good friends,” Craig said.

Reyes worked in the construction industry in Middle Tennessee.

Jorge Reyes, 43, is wanted by Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of first-degree murder. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement from Rutherford and Wilson counties searched in the area for Reyes. Rutherford County deputies and K9s conducted tracks and used drones to search. Tennessee Highway Patrol searched by helicopter to try to locate Reyes. Reyes has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

“The only other known family members the suspect has are in Texas and Mexico,” Craig said. “We feel he may be headed toward those family members.”

Craig said Sunday that Reyes was dropped off near Couchville Pike near Interstate 840 in Wilson County. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing blue jeans and boots. He is about 6 feet tall and may have a firearm.

Tyler Baskin, a cashier at Lacy’s market on Couchville Pike, told News4 that a man fitting that description came into the market around noon Sunday.

“He was wearing a certain type of clothes matching the description and I was freaking out,” Baskin said. “I didn’t want to get too alert and get everyone scared, so I pressed the panic button just to be sure nothing escalated.”

State and local law enforcement agencies continue the search for a man wanted in the death of a man Sunday morning near the Rutherford-Wilson county line, acco

Two minutes after Baskin pushed the button, he said Sheriff deputies came to the store.

“They locked down the roads for a little bit, and they had a canine searching the areas,” Baskin said. “They search the building and around back just to make sure he wasn’t there anymore.”

Wilson and Rutherford County deputies continue looking for the suspect through patrols. Anyone with information should call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

Law enforcement agencies search for a suspect wanted in a man's homicide Sunday on Couchville Pike in Rutherford County.

Victim is 35. Suspect is a 6-foot Hispanic man. He may be armed.

Call with info Rutherford Co. Sheriff 615-898-7770 or Wilson County Sheriff 615-444-1412. — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) April 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.