Nashville baby mural comes down with building demolition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large mural in midtown that serves as a sweet memory for one Nashville family was demolished last week.

A Midtown building some Nashvillians never stepped foot in was demolished last week. So why are we bringing it up? It’s not the building but the mural once on the side. It’s of a premature baby in between two adult hands.

That baby is Jordyn White, now eight years old. She’s a twin with her sister Jasmyn; both were once so small they fit in someone’s hand.

“The guy who was the hand model, I think he was 6′5″ 6′6″,” says Kimberley Proctor-White, the twins’ mother. “He was a really tall guy with big hands, and he was so gentle and nurturing with her.”

“When we would tell people’ Hey, you know that little girl,’ they’d be like ‘Oh my God, pass it all the time,’” elaborates Proctor-White.

The infant on the side of the Ascension Saint Thomas Midstate Building is baby Jordyn, born ten weeks early, weighing 2 pounds.

“They approached us and asked if we were interested,” remembers Proctor-White. “And I definitely think that was a bright spot in the midst of everything we went through.”

“Us being people of faith, we knew God was in control, and we had no faith he was going to bring them through,” says Java White, the twins’ father. “It was just a test we were going through.”

Jordyn has been a sign of hope to patients, drivers, and workers for eight years. But what goes up at some point must come down.

“It’s sad to see it go,” says Amy Hines, Director of Women’s and Children’s at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. “But I think the testament is these kids, and Jordyn and Jasmyn, continue to grow what our NICU and our providers do.”

“We always knew it was Jordyn,” says Dr. Kendall Graham, a neonatologist. “And we were always so thankful to the family for letting us use her image.”

But it’s not only about the image; it’s also about what it says: nothing shall be impossible.

“That means you can do anything you want to do,” says Jasmyn White.

“Every time we see it, we’re reminded of that,” says Java White. “But living it firsthand and knowing, definitely nothing shall be impossible.”

Ascension Saint Thomas says the Midstate Building will be replaced with another medical office building.

