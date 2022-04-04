Midstate Mysteries: Perry County's only unsolved murder

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s only one cold case unsolved in Perry County. A teacher running for superintendent in 1984 was shot and killed in his home.

To this day investigators still don’t know who killed Charles Lawrence. However, they think that with the right technology they are getting closer to solving the case.

Lawrence taught at Linden Elementary in the 1980s. He was well-liked by his students and the community - which is why people to this day wonder why someone murdered him.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence was running for school superintendent. The election was in a few days and they said Lawrence was the favorite.

That’s until investigators found Lawrence shot dead in his home after a night of campaigning. They have the rifle and fingerprints from that night.

They’ve had countless suspects but without DNA technology in the 80s it’s hard to say who did it.

“There were two of these suspects that never was interviewed, never was talked to, never was thought of back then.”

“And why’s that?”

Watch News4 at 6 tonight to see the story of Charles Lawrence.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.