Police release footage of lumber theft from Nashville church


Metro Police detectives ask for the public's help locating two men who stole about $3,000 worth of lumber from a church.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives ask for the public’s help locating two men who stole about $3,000 worth of lumber from a church.

Police released surveillance footage of the men taking the lumber from a construction project at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, located at 600 Revels Drive, in the middle of February.

Video shows the men loading up an older model pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, before driving off.

Police ask anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said the callers could remain anonymous and qualify for the reward.

