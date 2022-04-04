Police release footage of lumber theft from Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives ask for the public’s help locating two men who stole about $3,000 worth of lumber from a church.

Police released surveillance footage of the men taking the lumber from a construction project at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, located at 600 Revels Drive, in the middle of February.

Video shows the men loading up an older model pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, before driving off.

Police ask anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said the callers could remain anonymous and qualify for the reward.

