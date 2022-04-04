Man charged with arson after Nashville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department investigators have charged a man with aggravated arson after an apartment fire on Benton Avenue last month.

Investigators charged James Hammonds, 60, in connection with the fire at 625 Benton Ave. at 10:10 p.m. on March 4.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building’s sprinkler system activated and water flowing from Apartment 903. When firefighters searched the apartment, they discovered a fire sprinkler had put out a small fire on the bed.

NFD fire investigators responded to the scene and were able to review video surveillance and saw a man entering the exiting the apartment. The video did not show anyone else entering the apartment.

Shortly after the man left the apartment, strobe lights from the alarm system began to flash and water from the sprinkler system could be seen running from under the door to the apartment.

Witnesses were able to identify the man on the video as Hammonds. There were no injuries reported to the public, personnel or pets.

Hammonds is being held at the Davidson County Jail on unrelated aggravated assault and felony parole violation charges. He is being held without bond on the parole violation. He was be served with the aggravated arson warrant at the jail.

