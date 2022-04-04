Advertisement

Man charged with arson after Nashville apartment fire


James Hammonds has been charged with aggravated arson by Nashville Fire Department fire...
James Hammonds has been charged with aggravated arson by Nashville Fire Department fire investigators.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department investigators have charged a man with aggravated arson after an apartment fire on Benton Avenue last month.

Investigators charged James Hammonds, 60, in connection with the fire at 625 Benton Ave. at 10:10 p.m. on March 4.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building’s sprinkler system activated and water flowing from Apartment 903. When firefighters searched the apartment, they discovered a fire sprinkler had put out a small fire on the bed.

NFD fire investigators responded to the scene and were able to review video surveillance and saw a man entering the exiting the apartment. The video did not show anyone else entering the apartment.

Shortly after the man left the apartment, strobe lights from the alarm system began to flash and water from the sprinkler system could be seen running from under the door to the apartment.

Witnesses were able to identify the man on the video as Hammonds. There were no injuries reported to the public, personnel or pets.

Hammonds is being held at the Davidson County Jail on unrelated aggravated assault and felony parole violation charges. He is being held without bond on the parole violation. He was be served with the aggravated arson warrant at the jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday First Alert forecast
Monday afternoon First Alert Weather forecast
Monday news update
Monday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
NCRM, Rev. Jesse Jackson commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis
Metro Police detectives ask for the public’s help locating two men who stole about $3,000 worth...
Police release footage of lumber theft from Nashville church