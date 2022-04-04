High School students honor Martin Luther King Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday marked the 54th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

High School students at the school named for him in Nashville aren’t old enough to remember that day, but they sure do know the legacy he left behind.

“I’ve gotten to know his position as a reverend, and we study everything in high school, here in class,” said student Calista Porter.

Students at MLK High School lift their voices Monday night in a program honoring the man who was killed 36 years before they were even born.

“I remember hearing it on the news…and then the rest of my life, not a day went by without thinking of Dr. King,” said Reverend Fuzz.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.