Family calls for change after motorcycle crash

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fiery motorcycle crash has shaken a tight knit community in Warren County after 21-year-old Bryan Jennings and 20-year-old Katie Rogers died in a crash.

Now some of Jennings’ loved one are calling on the city to take action to try to prevent another crash at that intersection.

McMinnville police said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV was on Donnell Street making a left turn onto North Spring Street when it collided with the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle came up over the hill. The SUV driver said she didn’t see the motorcycle coming when she started pulling out. That motorcycle crashed right into the driver’s side, right by the door,” McMinnville Police Lt. Mike Mara said.

The motorcycle and SUV both went up in flames.

“This is probably the worse crash I’ve ever seen and helped out with. It was horrific,” Mara said.

The driver of the SUV climbed out of the car. Jennings and Rogers ultimately lost their lives. Rogers was riding on the back of the motorcycle and Jennings was driving. Mara said Jennings was going over the speed limit.

“There was so many complaints in the post on Facebook after his accident about how many people have already wrecked and how many people almost wrecked down that road, but nobody has spoken out,” Christy Goodwin, a friend of Jennings, said.

Jennings’ loved one said it’s tough to see a car coming up the steep hill on North Spring Street if you are driving toward downtown. To spare another family from the same heartache, they are calling on the city to make this intersection safer.

“It needs a red light or something,” Mahaley Alamilla, Jennings’ sister, said. “You can’t see. Nobody can see turning left right there, and what’s coming up that hill.”

Alamilla said her heart is shattered after losing her little 21-year-old brother in the crash. She saw her brother the day before the crash.

“He was going to go help his friends work on some motorcycles and I told him, I was like, ‘You better not be riding them Bryan,’ and he was like, ‘I’m just going to help them fix them, sissy,” Alamilla said. “He gave me a big ole hug.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Jennings family pay for his funeral. Jennings’ visitation and funeral service is Tuesday at Gardens of Memory Funeral Home in McMinnville.

A Celebration of Life for Rogers will be held on Saturday at Faith Chapel Church in McMinnville.

