Columbia Police look for missing teen


Have you seen this missing teen?(Columbia PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – The Columbia Police Department began looking for a missing 14-year-old Sunday.

Authorities said via Facebook that they are looking for Michael Lewis, 14, who was last seen in the area of Theta Pike in Columbia.

Michael was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. Police describe him as being 5′5″, weighing 130 lbs, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931)388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at (931)381-4900.

