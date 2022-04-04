Car crash causes large power outage

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – Lawrenceburg Utility responded to a large outage following a car accident Sunday evening.

According to Lawrenceburg Utility, residents experienced a power outage after a car struck a pole, causing the damage.

LU said via Twitter that crews are working as fast as possible to fix the outage problem and for people to be patient as traffic accidents sometimes move slower due to the nature of the outage.

At this time there is a large outage caused by a vehicle accident in the Lawrenceburg Area and North of Lawrenceburg. A pole was struck and the damage has caused the outage. Crews have been dispatched and are working to that area. Stay tuned for any updates. pic.twitter.com/IA6FkqfnXJ — Lawrenceburg Utility (@lburgutilitysys) April 4, 2022

There is no report of whether or not the driver was hurt in the accident or if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

