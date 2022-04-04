Car crash causes large power outage
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – Lawrenceburg Utility responded to a large outage following a car accident Sunday evening.
According to Lawrenceburg Utility, residents experienced a power outage after a car struck a pole, causing the damage.
LU said via Twitter that crews are working as fast as possible to fix the outage problem and for people to be patient as traffic accidents sometimes move slower due to the nature of the outage.
There is no report of whether or not the driver was hurt in the accident or if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
