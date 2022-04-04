Candle causes house fire in Smyrna Monday

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Monday from an unattended candle.

According to SFD officials, the fire was in the 200 block of Sam Davis Drive at 12:47 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they went to the second floor, where they found smoke and flames in a bedroom. SFD firefighters quickly attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the bedroom.

SFD said the home did have working smoke detectors that alerted the occupants, allowing them to escape the home unharmed. Crews reported that damage was minimal, and the occupants were not displaced.

The cause of the fire, according to investigators, was due to an unattended candle.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful there were working smoke detectors in this home. The smoke detectors helped preserve life and property today.”

Chief Culbertson added that the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general fire safety tips:

- Never leave lit candles unattended; consider switching to flameless.

- Never leave cooking unattended.

- In the event of a grease fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner

- Never smoke if medical oxygen is present.

- Always use the recommended wattage light bulb for a light fixture.

- Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Ensure they are turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.

- Ensure that electrical cords do not run under rugs, are not frayed, and are not the power supply for appliances.

- Do not smoke while in bed or lying down. If possible, never smoke inside.

