Woman steals car from dead man in Belle Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is facing theft charges after taking a car from a deceased man, according to court documents.

Belle Meade Police said Susan Fuller-Hood, 60, is accused of taking a 2013 Honda CR-V from a Belle Meade home without consent of the executor. She is accused of taking the vehicle at some point between mid-January 2022 and Feb. 4.

Police said Fuller-Hood gave the Davidson County Clerk’s office forged documents that showed she owned the car and requested a duplicate title for the vehicle. The clerk’s office, when presented with what appeared to be a notarized bill of sale with the signature of the deceased resident, issued a new Tennessee vehicle title.

Fuller-Hood was arrested Friday on a charge of theft of property more than $10,000. She is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on May 6.

