Advertisement

Woman steals car from dead man in Belle Meade


Belle Meade Police car
Belle Meade Police car(Belle Meade Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is facing theft charges after taking a car from a deceased man, according to court documents.

Belle Meade Police said Susan Fuller-Hood, 60, is accused of taking a 2013 Honda CR-V from a Belle Meade home without consent of the executor. She is accused of taking the vehicle at some point between mid-January 2022 and Feb. 4.

Police said Fuller-Hood gave the Davidson County Clerk’s office forged documents that showed she owned the car and requested a duplicate title for the vehicle. The clerk’s office, when presented with what appeared to be a notarized bill of sale with the signature of the deceased resident, issued a new Tennessee vehicle title.

Fuller-Hood was arrested Friday on a charge of theft of property more than $10,000. She is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on May 6.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a safety alert for areas of southwest Wilson County near...
Authorities searching for armed suspect in southwest Wilson County
Joshua Yates was last seen in Lebanon on March 11.
Police searching for missing man in Lebanon
Sunday forecast
Sunday morning First Alert weather forecast
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville